Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.08.

AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

