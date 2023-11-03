ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AACG opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.24.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company's stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

