Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. Perrigo has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 198,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

