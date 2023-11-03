Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.1 %

HLF opened at $13.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter worth $128,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,725,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth $461,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

