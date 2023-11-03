Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

JNPR stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $788,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,052,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 866,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

