McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

MUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

MUX opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $315.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.31. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $10.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 91.26%. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

