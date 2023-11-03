Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SMP opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $776.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

