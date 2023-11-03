Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

