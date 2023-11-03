Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $533.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $281.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

