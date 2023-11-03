AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.51 on Monday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

