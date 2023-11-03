AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.51 on Monday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
See Also
