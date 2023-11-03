Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

