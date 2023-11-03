Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $52.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

