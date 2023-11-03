Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $239.21 on Monday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

