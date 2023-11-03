Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $11,682,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

