Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

