StockNews.com Downgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.26. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 28.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consumer Portfolio Services
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.