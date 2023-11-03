StockNews.com Downgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.26. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 28.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

