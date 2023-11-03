CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

