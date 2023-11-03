bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.21 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 53.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

