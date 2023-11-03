Barclays Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $4.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

