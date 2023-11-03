Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $58.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $2,187,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 204.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 71.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $4,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

