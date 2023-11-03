Barclays Cuts iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Price Target to $25.00

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

FM opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

