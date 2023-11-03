Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 28.07%.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
