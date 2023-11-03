Scotiabank Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.70.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 3.4 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

CSH.UN opened at C$10.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 762.50%.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$53,040.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.