Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.30 target price on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.76.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$117.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.