Raymond James Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.69.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$30.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

