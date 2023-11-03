Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.90 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.76.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

