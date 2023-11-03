Stifel Nicolaus Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$14.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

AAV stock opened at C$10.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.79 and a 12-month high of C$12.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.68.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

