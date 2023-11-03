Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.88.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Trading Up 2.2 %

Fortis stock opened at C$57.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1707596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.73%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.