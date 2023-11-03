East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Up 5.5 %

EWBC stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.