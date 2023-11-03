Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.97.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.77, a PEG ratio of 1,603.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

