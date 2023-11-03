Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $41.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after purchasing an additional 975,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

