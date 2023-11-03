StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.18. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Featured Stories

