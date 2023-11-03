TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCON. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.7 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
