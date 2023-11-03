StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

