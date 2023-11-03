Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $1.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.