StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDRX opened at $13.07 on Monday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Veradigm by 25.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Veradigm by 53.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 19.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Veradigm by 128.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Veradigm by 41.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,280,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 372,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.