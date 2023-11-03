StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
