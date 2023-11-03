StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

