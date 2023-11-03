SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SBFG opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.95%.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
