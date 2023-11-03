goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$145.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSY. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$156.00.

TSE GSY opened at C$116.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$135.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.27 million. goeasy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.9791667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

