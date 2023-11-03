Scotiabank Trims IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Target Price to C$40.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.63.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$32.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.25. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of C$771.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$765.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.5397008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

