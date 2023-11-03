National Bankshares Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

OGC stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.79 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

