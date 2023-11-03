StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

