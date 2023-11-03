StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.2 %

WHLM stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.