Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Sells £816,878.58 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keel sold 49,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,642 ($19.98), for a total value of £816,878.58 ($994,011.41).

Smiths Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,624.50 ($19.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,517.50 ($18.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,807 ($21.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.45. The stock has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,538.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.70 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 6,562.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.63) to GBX 1,920 ($23.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($20.08) to GBX 1,775 ($21.60) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($22.45) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

