Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.90 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

