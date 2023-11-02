Callan Capital LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 131.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 92,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 177.2% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $554.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

