New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $235.55. 443,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,844. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.54 and a 200-day moving average of $250.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

