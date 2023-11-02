Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,179,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after buying an additional 93,592 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 141,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.