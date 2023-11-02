Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 754 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $238.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.04. The company has a market capitalization of $444.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

