Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 190 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.74. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.96 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

